SCPA honors Class of 2020 with car parade through downtown, OTR

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - With seniors across the country robbed of their graduations, local school districts have gotten creative finding ways to honor the Class of 2020.
The School for Creative and Performing Arts did it by hosting a drive-by parade throughout Downtown Cincinnati on Monday.
The parade started at Paul Brown Stadium, then traveled on Elm Street to Music Hall.
At Music Hall, many family members, faculty and staff cheered from the street while social distancing.
Graduating seniors, dressed in their caps and gowns, then pulled up in a car full of their family members.
Amid cheers and honking, a school administrator handed each senior their diploma.
“We know it’s not the traditional graduation that everyone envisioned," Superintendent Laura Mitchell said. "But this is our way of honoring our graduates in a safe and fun way, while giving them the in-person recognition they deserve."
The graduates each received a t-shirt and a yard sign to celebrate the Class of 2020.
The event was also live streamed on the Cincinnati Public Schools’ YouTube page. Many family members who couldn’t make it wrote comments, sending love to their favorite graduates on the live stream.
