Tornado Watch in effect for parts of the Tri-State tonight

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The National Weather Service has issued a TORNADO WATCH for all counties east of Cincinnati in Ohio and Kentucky through 9:00pm tonight. That includes Warren and Clermont County east and in Kentucky Campbell County east. The storms will continue to move into the FOX19 viewing area through this afternoon and evening with some strong storms and tornadoes possible. Storms will return Tuesday morning too. The entire FOX19 viewing area is included in a Flash Flood Watch until Tuesday evening.