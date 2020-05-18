UC students to receive $500, $250 in financial relief this week

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - University of Cincinnati students will start to get some financial relief this week to help combat problems brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
$500 will go to about 11,000 UC students receiving financial aid and are enrolled at least half-time in the spring semester, said David Peterson, assistant vice provost for enrollment management.
$250 will be distributed to another 11,000 students who have FAFSA for the spring semester, Peterson stated.
The first rounds of relief funds will start going into accounts as early as Tuesday, May 19 and continue through the week, according to UC.
“We know all students had expenses created by this coronavirus situation,” said Peterson. “We wanted to give help to as many students as possible, and we figured certain students had a harder time dealing with the extra expenses or loss of income based on financial situations.”
Peterson says the students enrolled for the summer semester will receive relief funds under the same standards as the spring semester.
The university says this money going to students comes from the $11.7 million in federal CARES Act they received.
