WATCH LIVE: Gov. DeWine gives update on state’s coronavirus response

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted, and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton, M.D. MPH will give an update on the status of the coronavirus and the state’s response.
Last week, DeWine and Husted announced several reopening for the state including daycares, pools and gyms.
Daycare and child care centers in Ohio can reopen on May 31.
The child care providers will be required to reduce the number of children in each classroom and intensify cleaning and handwashing practices.
Providers will wear masks, daily temperature taking will be routine and anyone with a temp of more than 100-degrees has to go home.
Only nine children will be allowed in classes. In infant rooms, only six children will be allowed.
Ohio is utilizing more than $60 million in federal CARES Act funding to provide reopening grants to all of Ohio’s child care providers.
“This includes family childcare, childcare centers, and both publicly-funded and private providers. All are eligible for this grant program,” DeWine said.
Other announced reopenings:
- Campgrounds will open completely statewide on May 21.
- BMV’s will open on May 26. Services that can be accomplished online should still be done online.
- Gyms, fitness centers, and recreation centers can reopen on May 26.
- Sports leagues, non-contact, limited-contact sports, can be reestablished May 26. Other high-contact sports are still being considered.
- Pools can open on May 26 if they are regulated by local health departments. This does not include water parks or amusement parks.
- Horse racing can resume on May 22. However, spectators will be prohibited.
According to the Ohio Department of Health, there are 28,454 coronavirus cases and 1,657 deaths.
