Hamilton Co. discusses recent uptick in reporting of child abuse cases

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - On Monday, Tim McCartney, Director of HCJFS, discussed a recent uptick in reporting of child abuse cases, that had been down during the height stay at home order.
McCartney is encouraging residents to ‘Do Ask, Do Tell.’
He said to look for these signs in children:
• Has unexplained burns, bites, bruises, broken bones or black eyes.
• Shows sudden changes in behavior or school performance.
• Is extremely compliant or extremely aggressive.
• Acts either inappropriately adult (taking care of other children) or inappropriately infantile (rocking, thumb-sucking, tantrums).
• Seems frightened of the parents and protests or cries when it is time to go home.
• Shrinks at the approach of adults.
• Would rather spend time with a stranger than their parent or caregiver.
• Is frequently absent from school.
• Begs or steals food or money.
• Lacks needed medical or dental care, immunizations, or glasses.
• Is consistently dirty and has severe body odor.
You can report concerns by calling 513-241-5437.
According to the Ohio Department of Health, Hamilton County has 2,047 cases of COVID-19 and 111 deaths.
Last week, County Commissioner Denise Driehaus said starting this week, small businesses will be able to apply for forgivable loans for up to $10,000 per business. The goal is to help small businesses that didn’t get federal assistance.
The loans will be available using $5 million in federal CARES Act funding.
Businesses who are interested in the Hamilton County COVID-19 Small Business Relief Program can visit and sign up on their website to receive email updates and be among the first to know when the applications are available.
Lt. Gov. Jon Husted announced several reopening dates for the state on Thursday.
Residents with questions or complaints about reopening can call the Hamilton County Health Department at 513-946-7800.
