West Harrison man killed in motorcycle crash

DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. (FOX19) - A man was killed in a motorcycle crash in West Harrison Saturday afternoon, according to the Dearborn County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office said the crash happened on US 52 in front of Hirlinger Chevrolet around 1:30 p.m.
Deputies said 37-year-old Adam Williams was operating a motorcycle east on US 52. Witnesses reported he was speeding and passing cars.
They said he struck the rear of a truck that was driven by Kevin Martin, who was turning left into Hirlinger Chevrolet.
Williams was transported to the Pac Center where he was pronounced dead.
The Dearborn County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Harrison Fire and EMS.
