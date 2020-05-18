9-year-old boy possibly abducted, state police say

Silas Fallen, 9-years-old, is described as 4'4", weighing 60-pounds, KSP says. (Source: KSP)
By Jared Goffinet | May 18, 2020 at 12:03 PM EDT - Updated May 18 at 12:03 PM

PINE KNOT, Ky. (FOX19) - A possible child abduction case is being investigated by the Kentucky State Police (KSP).

Silas Fallen, 9-years-old, is thought to have been taken by his noncustodial parent, Briana Ylisa Giovannini, 30-years-old, KSP says.

State police say they think Fallen was taken from his home in McCreary County around 11:30 a.m. Sunday by Giovannini.

KSP says Fallen is described as:

  • White male
  • 4′4″
  • 60-pounds
  • Brown hair
  • Brown eyes

Giovannini, who is from Las Vegas, was last seen driving away with Fallen in a beige van.

If you have any information on this situation you need to call KSP Post 11, 606-878-6622.

