9-year-old boy possibly abducted, state police say

PINE KNOT, Ky. (FOX19) - A possible child abduction case is being investigated by the Kentucky State Police (KSP).
Silas Fallen, 9-years-old, is thought to have been taken by his noncustodial parent, Briana Ylisa Giovannini, 30-years-old, KSP says.
State police say they think Fallen was taken from his home in McCreary County around 11:30 a.m. Sunday by Giovannini.
KSP says Fallen is described as:
- White male
- 4′4″
- 60-pounds
- Brown hair
- Brown eyes
Giovannini, who is from Las Vegas, was last seen driving away with Fallen in a beige van.
If you have any information on this situation you need to call KSP Post 11, 606-878-6622.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.