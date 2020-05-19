Annie Glenn, widow of U.S. Sen. John Glenn, dies at 100

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP/FOX19) - Annie Glenn, the widow of astronaut and U.S. Sen. John Glenn and a communication disorders advocate, has died. She was 100.
Hank Wilson, a spokesman for the Glenn College of Public Affairs at The Ohio State University, says Glenn died Tuesday of COVID-19 complications at a nursing home near St. Paul, Minnesota.
After her husband became the first American to orbit Earth in 1962, Glenn shied away from the media spotlight because of a severe stutter.
An intensive program helped her to control her speech and do public speaking.
She served on the advisory boards of numerous child abuse and speech and hearing organizations.
Gov. Mike DeWine released the following statement on the death of Glenn:
"Fran and I were saddened to learn of the death of Annie Glenn. She was always kind and gracious to us whenever we saw her.
"This is a sad day for all Ohioans. Annie Glenn was certainly our most beloved Ohioan. She represented all that is good about our country.
"And, it is impossible to imagine John Glenn without Annie, and Annie without John. They grew up together and their life-long love story was inspiring to us all.
“To honor her tremendous life of service, I have ordered the flags of the United States and the State of Ohio shall be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds throughout Muskingum County and at the Ohio Statehouse, Vern Riffe Center, and Rhodes tower today, and will remain until sunset on the day of her memorial service.”
