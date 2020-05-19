Annie Glenn, widow of U.S. Sen. John Glenn, dies at 100

FILE - In this Feb. 16, 2017, file photo, Annie Glenn, widow of astronaut and U.S. Sen. John Glenn, speaks to a staff member of the Ohio State University John Glenn College of Public Affairs at a party for her 97th birthday, which is Friday, in Columbus, Ohio. Admirers of Glenn will be able to watch a videotaped 98th birthday tribute to her online and leave the widow of astronaut John Glenn well wishes. A spokesman for the college of public affairs said faculty and staff will tape the greeting Friday, Feb. 16, 2018, at a private birthday celebration in her honor. (AP Photo/Julie Carr Smyth, File) (Source: Julie Carr Smyth))