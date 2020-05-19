Belterra Park to reopen for live racing June 4th

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Belterra Park Cincinnati announced they have received approval from the Ohio State Racing Commission and will open up for live racing meets on Thursday, June 4th. However, to avoid large gatherings, the park will continue to be closed to the public.
The meet, which was initially scheduled for April 24th, will begin at 12:35 pm. The schedule that has been proposed has 75 race days with live racing weekly Tuesday through Friday.
To abide by COVID-19 protocols the scheduled meets will go on without spectators.
The park has yet to announce a reopening date for its gaming floor, four restaurants and all other amenities which remain closed to the public for the time being.
