Butler County EMA rescues 6 trapped in high water at mobile home park

LIBERTY TWP. (FOX19) - Firefighters rescued six residents trapped in high water at a Butler County mobile home park Tuesday morning, according to the local emergency management agency.
Butler County EMA Director Matt Haverkos tells FOX19 NOW the residents were rescued from different trailers at Gregory Creek Mobile Home Park off Hamilton-Mason Road.
The American Red Cross also is responding to assist the residents, he said.
No injuries were reported.
He said EMA responded so fast because they were already out due to high water concerns in other areas of the county including West Chester Township and Madison Township.
Multiple flood alerts are up across the Tri-State Tuesday as record rain causes flooding and closes roads.
A Flash Flood Warning is in effect until 11:45 a.m. for Butler and Warren counties and 10 a.m. for Hamilton County, says FOX19 NOW Meteorologist Frank Marzullo.
A Flood Advisory is up until 10 a.m. for most of those areas.
A Flash Flood Watch will remains up for the entire Tri-State until 8 p.m.
Already, 1-2 inches of rain have fallen with an additional 1-2 inches possible.
Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
Minor flooding of low-lying and poorly drained streets, highways and underpasses will occur.
We already saw record rainfall Monday at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, according to the weather service.
The new record is 1.72 inches of rain for May 18, snapping the previous record of 1.58 inches in 1929.
Marzullo says expect to see flood advisories issued throughout the day as heavy rains continues and chances of high water increases.
Some police departments are closing roads due to high water, including Glendale, Mt. Healthy and West Chester.
