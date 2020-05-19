Community rallies behind teen in coma police say was hit by drunk driver

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (FOX19) - The community is rallying around one of two Trenton teenagers still hospitalized after police say a drunk driver hit them.
A vigil was held in Fairfield Tuesday night to show support for Caila Nagel.
Nagel and her friend Savannah Schlueter were seriously injured in a car crash earlier this month. Fairfield police said a drunk driver hit them near SR4 and Symmes Road.
Nagel’s relatives say she is battling a traumatic brain injury as a result and is still in the hospital fighting for her life.
“She’s still in a coma. It’s been 13 days in a coma. She’s had several broken bones, fractures,” Sally Moore, Nagel’s aunt, said. “She went from going on a ventilator to now having a trach and a feeding tube.”
It has been tough for Nagel’s family and friends, Moore says, since many of them are not allowed to visit Nagel in the hospital because of COVID-19.
Moore explains they have found other ways to stay connected.
“We did a FaceTime where we all prayed with her and prayed over her, and she started moving her hand a little bit, and that just touched my heart,” Moore said.
As for Schlueter, her father says she is suffering from a bad concussion which has been affecting her memory and her balance, but she is out of the hospital.
Both families say they are beyond thankful for the community’s kindness. Thousands of dollars have been donated to them through online fundraisers.
“Her parents are blown away at the support from the community," Moore said. "It has touched our hearts.”
While Nagel continues down her road to recovery, her loved ones hope that her story will serve as a reminder that it is never a good idea to drink and get behind the wheel.
“We really don’t want to see this tragedy happen to anybody else, not because of just the pain that Caila’s going through,” Moore said. "We don’t even know what her future looks like, but just in general, let’s protect our young ones.”
There is a GoFundMe page in place for Nagel’s family and one for Schlueter’s family.
The woman accused of driving drunk and hitting the girls, Samantha Harvey, is facing criminal charges.
