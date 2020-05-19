ShotSpotter technology expanded to three new Cincinnati neighborhoods

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police announced Tuesday it has expanded ShotSpotter technology into three new neighborhoods in the city’s urban basin: the West End, Over-the-Rhine and Pendleton.
According to city officials, ShotSpotter technology helps proactively fight local crime by instantly and automatically notifying police officers of illegal gunfire and pinpointing the exact location where the gunfire took place.
CPD Chief Eliot Isaac mentioned the expansion last week as one in a number of measures to reduce violent crime in the city.
Isaac announced those measures, which also includes the Gun Violence Task Force, in response to a spike in gun homicides during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The ShotSpotter technology is already deployed in Avondale and portions of East, West and Lower Price Hill.
Police departments utilizing ShotSpotter have found that upwards of 80 percent of all shots-fired activity is never called into 911, according to a ShotSpotter spokesperson.
The technology uses audio sensors to detect gunshots, city officials say. The sensors triangulate and pinpoint the number of shots fired to within 25 meters.
When a gunshot is detected, ShotSpotter sends a real-time alert to the dispatch center as well as on-patrol officers, according to the city. The alert contains various pieces of data including a precise time of the gunfire and an exact location.
The tech improves officer response times and makes it easier to recover evidence such as shell casings or guns, interview witnesses, and ensure timely medical attention for gunshot victims, the city says.
