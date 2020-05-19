Dietrich, Teddy Kremer share friendship in virtual Best Buddies chat

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Two of Cincinnati’s best buds shared their story Tuesday in the hopes of fostering a sense of inclusion and belonging during a difficult time.
Cincinnati’s celebrity bat boy Teddy Kremer and Reds outfielder Derek Dietrich joined the Butler County Board of Developmental Services in the board’s weekly virtual Best Buddies chat.
The chats try to establish one-to-one friendships, according to the program’s moderator.
“Especially during these times,” Dietrich said, “it’s important that we stay connected and we stay included. Everybody needs a friend, now more than ever.”
Kremer’s friendship with Dietrich got started on the baseball field.
“When I first met him, it was at the Reds game,” Kremer said. “I (threw) the first pitch to Derek. Derek asked if I’d be his best buddy.”
Their friendship took them to a Best Buddies walk in Columbus. Now Kremer can literally walk in Dietrich’s shoes.
“Derek gave me his cleats for Best Buddies,” Kremer explained.
