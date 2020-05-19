Duck Donuts give customers chance to pay it forward for front line workers

MASON, Ohio (FOX19) - Duck Donuts is doing something special to show appreciation for front line workers.
“We hope to donate donuts to multiple hospitals in the local area," explained Duck Donuts Owner Kerry Foley. "This is our way to express gratitude to those who serve our community.”
Duck Donuts launched their Happiness for Hometown Heroes campaign just a few days ago.
“We have a goal set of 25,000 donuts donated and at Duck Donuts we will match that goal," Foley says. "At this time, we have reached 15% of our goal, which we are really excited about.”
If you are also looking for a fun activity while giving back, Duck Donuts is offering do-it-yourself donut kits.
“It’s something you can bring home to enjoy with the family as well as donate at the same time," Foley explained. “You can donate walking in, you can donate through our Duck Donuts rewards app as well as online at Duckdonuts.com.”
You have now through May 20 to participate.
“We believe donuts are a great comfort food; it’s our way of sprinkling happiness and delivering donuts during this time,” says Foley.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.