Flash Flood Warning for Hamilton County, parts of NKY

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Flash Flood Warning is up for parts of the area Tuesday as heavy rain crosses the Tri-State.
A Flash Flood Warning is up until 10 a.m. for Hamilton County and until 9:15 a.m. for Campbell, Kenton and Pendleton counties, says FOX19 NOW Meteorologist Frank Marzullo.
Already, 1-2 inches of rain have fallen with an additional 1-2 inches possible.
Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
Minor flooding of low-lying and poorly drained streets, highways and underpasses will occur.
In addition, farmland near creeks, streams and drainage ditches will experience minor flooding.
Some locations expected to see minor flooding Tuesday include Cincinnati, Covington, Independence, Erlanger, Fort Thomas, Newport, Edgewood, Alexandria, Elsmere, Fort Mitchell, Villa Hills, Highland Heights, Taylor Mill, Bellevue, Fort Wright, Dayton, Ludlow, Southgate, Crescent Springs and Crestview Hills.
We already saw record rainfall Monday at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, according to the weather service.
The new record is 1.72 inches of rain for May 18, snapping the previous record of 1.58 inches in 1929.
A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for the rest of the Tri-State until 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Marzullo says to to see flood advisories issued throughout the day as heavy rains continues and chances of high water increases.
Never drive over a water-covered road. Find an alternate route.
The wet weather will remain with us most of this week.
Scattered rain will be possible through Thursday before we dry out most of the upcoming weekend.
