Flash Flood Warning up for parts of NKY: Heavy rain crossing into Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Flash Flood Warning is up until 9:15 a.m. Tuesday for parts of northern Kentucky as heavy rain falls right now and crosses into metro Cincinnati.
The rain is moving so swiftly, this was upgraded from a Flood Advisory issued just a short time ago.
The Flash Flood Warning from the National Weather Service is in effect for Campbell, Kenton and Pendleton counties, says FOX19 NOW Meteorologist Frank Marzullo.
Heavy rain could bring 1-2 inches of rain to areas like Falmouth, he says.
Minor flooding of low-lying and poorly drained streets, highways and underpasses will occur.
In addition, farmland near creeks, streams and drainage ditches will experience minor flooding.
Some locations expected to see minor flooding include Cincinnati, Covington, Independence, Erlanger, Fort Thomas, Newport, Edgewood, Alexandria, Elsmere, Fort Mitchell, Villa Hills, Highland Heights, Taylor Mill, Bellevue, Fort Wright, Dayton, Ludlow, Southgate, Crescent Springs and Crestview Hills.
We already saw record rainfall Monday at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, according to the weather service.
The new record is 1.72 inches of rain for May 18, snapping the previous record of 1.58 inches in 1929.
A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for the rest of the Tri-State until 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Overnight heavy rain will cause some localized short-term flooding wit quick rises on small local streams. Be careful in those areas that you are familiar with for high water
The National Weather Service says it expects to issue Flood Advisories throughout the day as heavy rains fall in spots and the chance of high water in those locations increases
Heavy rain will be possible at any time and flooding should be taken seriously.
Never drive over a water-covered road. Find an alternate route.
Scattered rain will be possible through Thursday with dry weather for most of the weekend.
