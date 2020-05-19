FLASH FLOOD WATCH: High water, flooding concerns continue Tuesday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Our wet weather continues for your Tuesday. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 8 PM Tuesday evening. More heavy rain Tuesday morning into the afternoon, will cause some localized short-term flooding wit quick rises on small local streams. Be careful in those areas that you are familiar with for high water.
Flood Advisories will be issued by the NWS as heavy rains fall in spots and the chance of high water in those locations increases.
Heavy rain will be possible at any time and flooding should be taken seriously. Never drive over a water-covered road. Find an alternate route.
Temperatures Tuesday will stay in the mid 60s.
Scattered rain will be possible Wednesday through Thursday with dry weather for most of the weekend.
In fact temperatures will return to the low to mid 80s this weekend just in time for the Memorial Day Weekend.
