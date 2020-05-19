Flash Flooding continues into your Tuesday afternoon

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - FLASH FLOOD WATCH continues until 8pm Tuesday, while several ongoing FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS continue to be issed through late morning and early afternoon. Get the current view on the FOX19 NOW FIRST ALERT WEATHER APP.
More heavy rain into Tuesday afternoon, will cause some localized short-term flooding with quick rises on small local streams. Be careful in those areas that you are familiar with for high water.
Heavy rain will be possible at any time and flooding should be taken seriously. Never drive over a water-covered road. Find an alternate route. We have seen 1 to 2 inches of water since midnight and it continues.
Temperatures Tuesday will stay in the mid-60s, as the intensity of the rain will decrease Tuesday night into Wednesday.
Scattered rain will be possible Wednesday through Thursday with dry weather for most of the weekend.
In fact, temperatures will return to the low to mid-80s this weekend just in time for the Memorial Day Weekend.
