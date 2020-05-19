Flooding Continues This Evening and Slowly Subsides Overnight

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Flash Flood Warnings, River Flood Warnings and Flood Warnings for large areas are in effect for the FOX19 NOW viewing area.
Flash Flooding is possible into late evening in eastern Hamilton, Boone, Kenton and Campbell, Grant and Pendleton Counties.
The following rivers are experiencing flooding and flood warnings are in effect: Great Miami Hamilton County and northeastern Butler County, Little Miami from the Ohio River through Milford and Loveland into Warren County past Morrow. The Licking River in Kenton, Campbell and Pendleton Counties including the Falmouth area. Ohio Brush Creek in Adams County.
Flood Warnings are in effect for all Butler and Warren Counties, any stream or low area may experience flooding.
Rain will taper off this evening and overnight but flooding will be a problem in spots into early Wednesday morning.
