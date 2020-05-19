Historic high water, flooding along Mill Creek possible Tuesday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Mill Creek at Evendale area could see some historic high water and flooding Tuesday, according to FOX19 NOW Meteorologist Frank Marzullo.
Currently, Mill Creek is experiencing moderate flooding but major flooding is in the forecast as the days go on.
This area is under a flood warning until late Tuesday.
As of 8 a.m. Tuesday, Marzullo says the river level was near 15-feet and it will rise to nearly 18-feet by the afternoon.
Marzullo says flooding of roads and into businesses along Mill Creek are expected.
Businesses along the creek in the Sharonville and Evendale area will encounter flooding of some buildings and parking lots.
Canal, Kemper Streets and Sharon Road are also expected to flood.
