Hour delay NB I-71/75 Florence to Downtown due to crashes, heavy rain

COVINGTON (FOX19) - Heavy rain and highway crashes are causing problems on your morning commute Tuesday.
At one point, four separate crashes closed three highways, mostly in northern Kentucky.
All the highways are open again, but part of northbound Interstate 71/75 is down to one lane, resulting in an hour-long delay on the Cut-in-the-Hill from Florence into downtown Cincinnati.
Here’s the latest:
- Northbound Interstate 71/75 is open again after two separate semi crashes closed it at Kyles Lane and near Dixie Highway, Kenton County dispatchers say. Detour onto I-275, they advise.
- But there was a crash that shut down eastbound I-275 for an hour. Two lanes are now open after KY 17.
- SB I-75 is no longer shut down between Mitchell Avenue and I-74
Expect some travel delays to linger throughout the morning commute.
Meanwhile, a Flash Flood Warning is up for parts of the area as heavy rain pours down.
The alert is up until 10 a.m. for Hamilton County and until 9:15 a.m. Tuesday for Campbell, Kenton and Pendleton counties, says FOX19 NOW Meteorologist Frank Marzullo.
Already, 1-2 inches of rain have fallen with an additional 1-2 inches possible.
Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story on air and all our digital platforms.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.