‘Major flooding’ expected along Licking River at Falmouth, NWS says

FALMOUTH, Ky. (FOX19) - People living along the Licking River at Falmouth are being urged to evacuate by Pendleton County Emergency Management.
The National Weather Service says “major flooding” is expected in the area.
The current river stage is over 28 feet. Flood stage is 33 feet.
The NWS predicts the Licking River will reach 43 feet.
Emergency management officials say, at that level, Falmouth will be flooded from the railroad tracks northwest all the way to the river.
They are recommending that people living in the area move their belongings to the highest level and evacuate the area, according to a post on their Facebook page.
The Pendleton County High School will be set up as a shelter.
If you need any help, call (859) 654-6540.
The NWS says additional heavy rain will move in Tuesday afternoon and the river will continue to rise through the night and into Wednesday.
