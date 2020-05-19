Multiple flood alerts up for Tri-State, high water closes roads

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Multiple flood alerts are up across the Tri-State Tuesday morning as record rain causes flooding and closes roads.
A Flash Flood Warning is in effect until 11:45 a.m. for Butler and Warren counties, 10 a.m. for Hamilton County and 9:15 a.m. for Campbell, Kenton and Pendleton counties, says FOX19 NOW Meteorologist Frank Marzullo.
A Flood Advisory is up until 10 a.m. for most of those areas.
A Flash Flood Watch will remains up for the entire Tri-State until 8 p.m.
Already, 1-2 inches of rain have fallen with an additional 1-2 inches possible.
Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
Butler County EMA tells us they had to use a boat to rescue six residents trapped by high water at their mobile home park off Hamilton-Mason Road in Liberty Township.
The American Red Cross also is responding to assist the residents.
Minor flooding of low-lying and poorly drained streets, highways and underpasses will occur.
In addition, farmland near creeks, streams and drainage ditches will experience minor flooding.
Some locations expected to see minor flooding Tuesday include Cincinnati, Covington, Independence, Erlanger, Fort Thomas, Newport, Edgewood, Alexandria, Elsmere, Fort Mitchell, Villa Hills, Highland Heights, Taylor Mill, Bellevue, Fort Wright, Dayton, Ludlow, Southgate, Crescent Springs and Crestview Hills.
We already saw record rainfall Monday at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, according to the weather service.
The new record is 1.72 inches of rain for May 18, snapping the previous record of 1.58 inches in 1929.
Marzullo says expect to see flood advisories issued throughout the day as heavy rains continues and chances of high water increases.
Some police departments are closing roads due to high water, including Glendale, Mt. Healthy and West Chester.
Never drive over a water-covered road. Find an alternate route.
The wet weather will remain with us most of this week.
Scattered rain will be possible through Thursday before we dry out most of the upcoming weekend.
