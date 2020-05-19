New coronavirus cases in Indiana decrease for third straight day

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (FOX19) - The Indiana State Health Department (ISHD) reports 481 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, which is the third straight day the state has reported a decrease in additional cases.
The ISDH report from Friday, May 15 shows 643 new cases in the state.
The following day, 496 new cases and then on May 17, 485.
ISDH’s report for new coronavirus cases reported on May 18 is 481.
(The Indiana State Department of Health daily updates account for numbers reported in the last 24 hours)
Overall, Indiana reports a total of 28,705 people have been tested for the coronavirus.
While Indiana did report a decrease in the number of new cases, the state’s daily deaths did increase.
On Monday, ISDH reported 14 new deaths.
Tuesday’s report shows 57 more deaths, which brings the state’s overall death toll to 1,678 Hoosiers.
Here is a breakdown of cases, deaths and tests for the counties in the FOX19 NOW viewing area:
- Dearborn County: 158 cases, 19 deaths, 717 tests
- Fayette County: 42 cases, four deaths, 461 tests
- Franklin County: 106 cases, seven deaths, 338 tests
- Ohio County: 13 cases, zero deaths, 85 tests
- Ripley County: 107 cases, six deaths, 701 tests
- Switzerland County: 18 cases, zero deaths, 203 tests
- Union County: eight cases, zero deaths, 114 tests
MIS-C, which is like the Kawasaki disease, is a multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, Dr. Box explained.
Many children have likely been infected with MIS-C but they haven’t become seriously ill, the health commissioner said.
Gov. Eric Holcomb will not deliver an update on Tuesday.
He will, however, hold a news conference at 2:30 p.m. EST Wednesday to address Hoosiers.
