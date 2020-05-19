Rain Tapers Off Overnight, Flooding Eases

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Flash Flood Warnings, River Flood Warnings and Flood Warnings for large areas are diminishing as flooding eases and rain taper off overnight.
Most areas will see much improvement overnight but there will be areas of concern around the FOX19 NOW viewing area.
Falmouth, KY may see its 3rd highest crest ever on the licking river early Thursday morning then the river will recede rapidly
Spotty, light showers are in the forecast WED and THU but no additional heavy rain is forecast.
