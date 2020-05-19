Semi crash closes NB I-71/75 on Cut-in-the-Hill

COVINGTON (FOX19) - Northbound Interstate 71/75 is shut down on the Cut-in-the-Hill due to a crash involving a semi tractor-trailer, Kenton County dispatchers confirmed early Tuesday.
The semi flipped over off the side of the highway just before 3:30 a.m., and there are reports it is leaking fuel, they said.
It was not immediately clear if anyone was hurt.
All traffic is being diverted off the highway onto Kyles Lane until further notice, dispatchers say.
Police request drivers detour onto I-275 until further notice. If you already are on the highway stuck in traffic, take the Kyles Lane exit to Madison Pike to reach I-275, dispatchers say.
FOX19 now will update this story on air and all our digital platforms.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.