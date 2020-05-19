Small businesses eligible for COVID-19 relief from OTR Chamber of Commerce

The OTR Chamber is utilizing the $100,000 matching grant from Main Street Ventures to kick off a crowdfunding campaign titled, “OTR Back on the Rise”. The campaign’s objective is to match the Main Street Ventures contribution with 100 individual donations of $1,000, those individual donors will be recognized as “OTR Backers”. The OTR Chamber in partnership with 3CDC promises the backers will be recognized in a future community project.