LIST: Tri-State road closures due to flooding
Police urge drivers to not travel through high water. (Source: West Chester Twp.)
May 19, 2020 at 8:22 AM EDT - Updated May 19 at 8:31 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The heavy rain Tuesday morning is causing some localized flooding.

The flooding is closing several roads around the Tri-State.

Mt. Healthy police are urging drivers to use caution because of high water in several locations along Adams Road.

Lanes on I-75 northbound between US 50 and Harrison are closed for high water.

There are reports of several closed roads in West Chester:

  • UCB at SR 747
  • Cin-Day at Crescentville
  • West Chester Road at Turfway
  • Beckett Ridge at Crossbridge
  • Rialto Road by soccer fields
  • Dues Drive at Near Drive Allen between Windisch/Schumacher Park
  • Cin-Day at Gano near Sharonville
  • UCB at Lakota Drive West Grinn at Barret

In Fairfield, Ohio 4 is down to two lanes just south of Bypass 4.

In Northern Kentucky, Licking Pike (Route 9), northbound lanes are blocked due to a landslide in the area. The roadway will be blocked until further notice.

A Flash Flood Warning is up until 11:45 a.m. for Butler and Warren counties, 10 a.m. for Hamilton County and 9:15 a.m. for Campbell, Kenton and Pendleton counties, says FOX19 NOW Meteorologist Frank Marzullo.

A Flood Advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. for most of those areas.

A Flash Flood Watch will remains up for the entire Tri-State until 8 p.m.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update the list of road closure throughout the day.

