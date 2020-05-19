LIST: Tri-State road closures due to flooding

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The heavy rain Tuesday morning is causing some localized flooding.
The flooding is closing several roads around the Tri-State.
Mt. Healthy police are urging drivers to use caution because of high water in several locations along Adams Road.
Lanes on I-75 northbound between US 50 and Harrison are closed for high water.
There are reports of several closed roads in West Chester:
- UCB at SR 747
- Cin-Day at Crescentville
- West Chester Road at Turfway
- Beckett Ridge at Crossbridge
- Rialto Road by soccer fields
- Dues Drive at Near Drive Allen between Windisch/Schumacher Park
- Cin-Day at Gano near Sharonville
- UCB at Lakota Drive West Grinn at Barret
In Fairfield, Ohio 4 is down to two lanes just south of Bypass 4.
In Northern Kentucky, Licking Pike (Route 9), northbound lanes are blocked due to a landslide in the area. The roadway will be blocked until further notice.
A Flash Flood Warning is up until 11:45 a.m. for Butler and Warren counties, 10 a.m. for Hamilton County and 9:15 a.m. for Campbell, Kenton and Pendleton counties, says FOX19 NOW Meteorologist Frank Marzullo.
A Flood Advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. for most of those areas.
A Flash Flood Watch will remains up for the entire Tri-State until 8 p.m.
FOX19 NOW will continue to update the list of road closure throughout the day.
