WATCH LIVE: Ohio moving from stay-at-home orders to ‘strong recommendations’

“The coronavirus is not gone. It is real. And it is deadly. This new phase that we are now in is about learning to live with this virus. It is with us - it will remain with us - and we must do all we can to contain it and keep it from killing our fellow citizens,” DeWine said. What this comes down to now is that each of us has a responsibility to each other to slow the spread. No other time in our lives will our individual actions play a greater role in saving the lives of so many of our fellow citizens."