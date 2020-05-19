West Chester Twp. evacuating dozens of businesses due to flooding

WEST CHESTER TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - Businesses in West Chester Township are being evacuated due to flooding in the area Tuesday, according to spokesperson Barb Wilson.
The area affected is Windisch Road between Crescentville and Allen Road and Allen Road between Windisch Road and River Walk.
The flooding is a result of overflow of the East Fork of the Mill Creek and a pond between Windisch and I-75.
Wilson said about 85 businesses are affected. The largest being GE Aviation and Humana.
Some vehicles are able to make it out safely.
Five Lakota school buses are being used to evacuate others not able to make it out on their own to Lakota West High School.
So far, 12 people have been taken to the school.
Employees are being notified through a reverse 911 call, according to Wilson.
No injuries have been reported.
