Women’s Crisis Center reaches out to domestic violence survivors

COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - The Women’s Crisis Center in Northern Kentucky is working to ensure they are still available for survivors of sexual abuse or domestic violence during the pandemic.
Current circumstances can make it a challenge for people to reach out for help, which is why the center has put a messaging system in place for survivors through social media.
If someone does not have the ability to call the hotline, they can send a quick online message through Facebook that is frequently monitored by the center.
Following the pandemic, WCC expects the number of hotline calls, outreach services and shelter needs to increase exponentially as people start heading out of their homes and have the ability to reach these agencies.
Executive Director of WCC Christy Burch says it’s important for family, friends or a bystander to reach out if they suspect something going on.
“The larger population needs to understand that we are getting tons of calls from people who we can hear active fighting in the background,” said Burch. “They are having to hang up quickly and they are not able to get to that next step. That’s why that bystander, checking in, calling 911, maybe having a coworker or pastor go by the house or do that welfare check, is going to be critical in this time of COVID-19," she said.
Burch says Tri-State shelters are currently full. Those who have been impacted by domestic violence or sexual abuse, are seeking shelter because they don’t want to put their family at risk to get COVID-19.
WCC has housed more than 30% of shelter residents in a hotel in order to keep everyone safe.
“ It’s been really difficult,” said Burch. “We’ve had longer shelter stays because so many of the resources that survivors need, such as a drivers license and rental assistance, all of those offices have been closed which is keeping folks with us longer who are actually ready to move into more sustainable housing," Burch said.
If you are in need of help or know someone who is, call the Women’s Crisis Center 24 Hour Crisis Line:
Northern Kentucky: 800-928-3335
Maysville: 800-928-6708
You can also reach out to the Women’s Crisis Center Facebook page.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.