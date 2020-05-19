Women’s Crisis Center reaches out to domestic violence survivors

“The larger population needs to understand that we are getting tons of calls from people who we can hear active fighting in the background,” said Burch. “They are having to hang up quickly and they are not able to get to that next step. That’s why that bystander, checking in, calling 911, maybe having a coworker or pastor go by the house or do that welfare check, is going to be critical in this time of COVID-19," she said.