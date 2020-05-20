Cincinnati’s Ronald McDonald House completes major renovation

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - There’s new hope for families and children at the Ronald McDonald House in Cincinnati.
Patients and families are getting a lifeline through a new common eating area. The new space was formerly and underused community room.
It took about one year to complete the space.
Over in the west wing, they’ve got a new dining option that lets them come together and out of their rooms.
It also gives the recipients of care at the Ronald McDonald House a sense of normalcy during this pandemic.
“We wanted it to be light and bright and fun. But, we also knew that keeping it clean and disinfected was paramount for the immunocompromised children who would be using those surfaces. So, that played a huge role in the surfaces that we selected. They had to be hard, they had to be non-porous and they had to stand up to those EPA cleaners that do tough work," Amy Gath said.
Cincinnati’s Ronald McDonald House cares for almost 80 patients and their families.
This summer, they will reopen with almost 200 new bedrooms - making it the largest Ronald McDonald House in the world.
