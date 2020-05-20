City of Lebanon’s Independence Day fireworks show to go on, parade canceled

LEBANON, Ohio (FOX19) - The city’s Independence Day fireworks show will go on this year but some other festivities surrounding the holiday will not be held this year, according to the city.
The City of Lebanon says the annual fireworks show will light up the sky on July 3 at 10 p.m. for all residents to see.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the city says they chose to cancel other celebrations normally held at Colonial Park and the annual parade.
According to the City of Lebanon, residents will be able to watch the fireworks show from the Warren County Fairgrounds or anywhere else in the city.
Staff will be at the fairgrounds parking lot to help with parking for those watching the fireworks show from there.
