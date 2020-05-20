CPS, Cincinnati History Museum to share class of 2020 pandemic experiences

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati Public Schools’ (CPS) class of 2020 will be able to leave behind some history through a project with the Cincinnati History Museum.
The Class of 2020 Legends project gives graduating seniors the chance to share their experiences during the coronavirus pandemic with people years from now.
CPS says many stories, videos, photos and other pieces of work will be archived at the Cincinnati History Museum.
“We are deeply touched by the generosity of these incredible and iconic Cincinnati institutions," says CPS Superintendent Laura Mitchell. "Generations from now, our legendary Class of 2020 will tell their children, grandchildren and loved ones about their unique experience in 2020. We are proud of them. We honor them. And, we thank them. Congratulations, Class of 2020. You are legends.”
CPS says more than 1,900 graduating seniors, who take part in the Class of 2020 Legends Project, will receive free tickets, admissions or memberships to the Cincinnati Museum Center, National Underground Railroad Freedom Center, Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Cincinnati Pops, May Festival and the Cincinnati Art Museum.
“At a time when we desperately need the world to come together for change, we know this graduating class can be the ones to do just that,” said Elizabeth Pierce, CEO of Cincinnati Museum Center and the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center. “Congratulations to all of Cincinnati Public Schools’ graduating seniors. The world is ready for your talent, and we want to help share your stories with future generations.”
You can submit to the Class of 2020 Legends project by clicking the following link: Cincinnati Public Schools’ Class of 2020 Legends.
