FBI now involved with search for missing Highland Co. teen

GREENFIELD, Ohio (FOX19) - The FBI has now joined in the search for missing 18-year-old Madison Bell from Highland County.
Bell’s mother said the FBI is working with state and local officials to find her daughter.
Investigators in Highland County say they found Maddie’s car abandoned in a church parking lot on Sunday with her keys and cell phone left inside.
On Monday police deployed search K9s and search technology trying to track her down.
“They brought in some dogs," Melissa Bell, Maddie’s mother, told FOX19 NOW. "We gave them some of the materials that she had that we found just to get a scent of her, just to see if that would help, if they could trace, find out anything that way, any direction.”
Rescue 101 volunteers have come from Columbus and even West Virginia to help in the search.
On Tuesday night, Cody Mann, Maddie’s boyfriend, spoke to FOX19 NOW.
He says he and Maddie have been together for five years.
“She’s the most loving girl I’ve ever seen in my life. I mean, I can’t even explain it... I just want her to come home," he said.
Investigators said still no one has seen or heard from Maddie.
As part of the investigation, sheriff’s office deputies say they’re hunting for a white car that may have California tags.
Anyone with information on her disappearance is being asked to call the hotline at 844.727.9111 or the Highland County Sheriff’s Office at 937.393.1421.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.