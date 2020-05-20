Kentucky’s Ark Encounter will reopen June 8th

WILLIAMSTOWN, Ky. (FOX19) - Kentucky’s Ark Encounter and Creation Museum is set to reopen June 8th after almost three months of closure due to COVID-19.
Answers in Genesis, the fundamentalist Christian organization who owns and operates the Ark, and their attorneys say they have determined they will be able to comply with Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear’s reopening regulations.
Governor Beshear announced Tuesday that museums and outdoor attractions will be allowed to open their doors back up to the public. Answers in Genesis have released a 45 page “COVID-19 Preparedness Plan” to show their compliance with the governor’s rules.
The attraction will be operating at one-third capacity and will be enforcing six-foot social distancing rules. The Ark’s staff will go through training to ensure they are safe and compliment to the state protocols.
Guests will be encouraged to wear masks, extra sanitization will be implemented and temperature tests will be given to staff. “Our facilities will be the safest, cleanest, and most family-friendly they can be," Ken Ham, CEO of Answers in Genesis, said.
On the reopening day, guests will be some of the first to experience the $1.3 million Stargazer Planetarium and other new additions to the Encounter. The Truth Traveler, a $3 million virtual reality experience will open in July.
