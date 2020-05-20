LIST: Rules and recommendations for indoor dining as Ohio restaurants reopen

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Indoor dining will resume across Ohio on Thursday, bringing an end to another pandemic-related restriction.
Ahead of restaurants reopening their indoor spaces, the City of Cincinnati is reminding patrons and staff of safe dining requirements.
The city says failure to comply with the requirements could result in “citations, fines or other action as determined by the City of Cincinnati and the State of Ohio.”
The requirements include (quoted in full from the city):
Ensure minimum of 6 feet between employees: If not possible, utilize barriers if applicable and increase the frequency of surface cleaning, hand washing and monitor compliance.
Businesses must require all employees to wear facial coverings: Exceptions can be made for reasons listed by the State of Ohio. More info can be found here.
Customers must remain seated: Self-service must be removed and customers should stay at their tables.
Ensure a minimum of 6 feet between parties: When waiting and when dining - utilize barriers or other protective devices. This includes bar seating.
Establish and post maximum dining area capacity: Using updated COVID-19 compliant floor plans, with maximum party size per state guidelines (currently 10).
Perform daily cleaning (front and back of facility): Clean and sanitize tabletops, chairs and menus between seatings. Clean all high-touch areas (door handles, light switches, phones, pens, touch screens) every two hours or more frequently as required.
The city is also reminding patrons and staff of the following recommendations:
Encourage customers to utilize reservation options: Scheduled options allow for less crowding in waiting areas and sidewalks outside of dining establishments.
Encourage at-risk population to utilize alternative options: This may include using the drive-thru, pick-up, call-in, curbside or delivery options.
Health questions for symptoms posted at the entrance: Per the CDC, symptoms include cough, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, fever, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headaches, sore throat and need loss of taste or smell.
Utilize disposable menus when possible: Disposable menus decrease the risk of cross-contamination between customers and staff.
Enhance weekly deep-cleaning checklist: Consider posting communication to indicate table has been cleaned.
Face coverings are recommended at all times, except when eating: Coverings should still be utilized when entering restaurants.
Find the full Responsible Ohio restart plan for restaurants and bars here.
Find more info on the city’s website here.
