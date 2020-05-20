Meals on Wheels launching app for grocery delivery

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Meals on Wheels Southwest OH & Northern KY is piloting a new app developed in partnership with Food Forest to affordably deliver fresh groceries and meals to seniors as part of the nonprofit’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Meals on Wheels hopes to open the program in the next month.
“We are constantly looking for ways to provide local seniors with nutritious food while allowing them to stay safe in their homes throughout this crisis,” Executive Director Jennifer Steele said in a news release. “We’re excited to pilot a program that will expand delivery options to seniors during a time when it may be difficult to safely access food on their own.”
Meals on Wheels hopes to leverage donations and grant funding to reduce the cost for low-income seniors once the platform is available to the public.
In addition, all Food Forest’s services accept SNAP and EBT benefits.
Meals on Wheels said they understand that using new technology may be challenging for some seniors, so the pilot will also include innovations to help seniors understand how to best use the app.
“We’re hopeful that this program will help address the digital divide among older adults,” Steele said. “Seniors often need digital services like this the most but are often the least equipped to take advantage of them without proper support.”
For more information about Meals on Wheels Southwest OH & Northern KY, visit www.MuchMoreThanAMeal.org.
