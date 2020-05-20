NKY elementary school teacher arrested on child porn charges

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - Covington police arrested a Northern Kentucky man Wednesday night on child porn charges, according to police documents.
Justin Fussinger, 35, is charged with possessing and viewing matter portraying sexual performance by a minor.
Fort Thomas Independent Schools confirms Fussinger is a special education teacher at Samuel Woodfill Elementary.
“Every defendant accessing child pornography is cause for concern,” Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders told FOX19 NOW. “But one with direct access to children is extremely alarming.”
Fussinger was arrested at 6 p.m. Wednesday. He bonded out of Kenton County Jail at 9:30 p.m. on a $2,500 bond.
Anyone who suspects their child could be a victim should call Covington police at (859) 356-3191 or the NKY Children’s Advocacy Center at (859) 442-3200.
