‘No face masks’ sign on door of Kentucky convenience store raises concern

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - A convenience store in southeastern Kentucky may be in trouble for a sign that was posted on its door.
It says, “No Face Masks allowed in the Store. Lower Your Mask or Go Somewhere Else! Stop listening to Beshear. He’s a Dumba**.”
Alvin’s Convenience Store in Manchester told the Cumberland Valley Health Department that the sign was a joke, but the department was planning to send someone out to check and see if the sign was still there.
In a statement on Alvin’s Facebook page, they said they would, “never deny any customer access inside our store, that is wearing a mask or not wearing a mask”. The post goes on to say that the store was trying to get across that it is “your choice to wear one or not, not our government’s choice for us.”
The post says the store did not mean to offend anyone, but would not apologize for their belief in “our freedom to make our own decisions.”
The health department says the investigation into this incident is ongoing and that they are not allowed to comment on active investigations.
