Ohio teacher’s murder could reform domestic violence laws, House to vote on ‘Aisha’s Law’

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ohio lawmakers are expected to vote on sweeping legislation Wednesday that would change how law enforcement agencies respond to domestic violence cases and create more protections for victims at extreme risk.
House Bill 3 is named “Aisha’s Law” for Aisha Fraser, a Cleveland-area sixth-grade teacher whose ex-husband, Lance Mason, is serving a life sentence for her 2018 fatal stabbing after years of domestic abuse, according to a news release from one of the bill’s co-sponsors, State Rep. Janine Boyd, D-Cleveland Heights.
A local lawmaker, State Rep. Sara Carruthers, R-Hamilton, is co-sponsoring the bipartisan bill.
“Aisha’s Law represents nearly 18 months of interested party meetings with dozens of stakeholders, multiple redrafts, some very heart breaking calls with survivors and advocates and eye opening calls with various centers of excellence on domestic policy across the country," Boyd said in her release.
“I promised Aisha’s family, her friends, her colleagues and her students that I would leave no stone unturned. This is a victory for domestic violence survivors across Ohio.”
The legislation would require police to “lethality assessments” on domestic violence victims to identify high risk ones and provide then with resources, advocates, information about domestic violence, and safety planning.
Domestic violence court cases would be monitored to try to identify ways to improve the process and to spot ones at risk of potential escalating violence.
“Aisha’s Law” also would add domestic violence circumstances to the offense of aggravated murder and expand the offense of domestic violence to also prohibit strangulation of a family or household member.
If you are a survivor of domestic violence looking for resources and referrals in Ohio, you can visit ODVN.org or call 614-781-9651.
If you are in an emergency, call the 24/7 National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.