Rain chances continue Wednesday and Thursday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - While rain showers remain in the forecast for Wednesday they will be scattered as our flooding concerns for flash flooding come to a end.
Look for a windy afternoon with daytime highs near 61 degrees and passing showers.
We will keep scattered rain in the forecast on Thursday but by Friday afternoon we dry it out right through the weekend.
Temperatures return to the low to mid 80s by Sunday and Monday.
Our next chance of rain will return during the late day hours on Memorial Day.
