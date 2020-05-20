33rd annual Juneteenth Festival canceled

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The 33rd annual Juneteenth Festival that is held to celebrate Emancipation and the end of slavery has been canceled due to the necessity of social distancing.
The festival had been scheduled for the weekend of June 20 in Eden Park.
However, festival organizers said they will produce ‘Virtual Juneteenth,’ which will be a feature-length video concert.
Groups featured in the video will include Last Boppers, Ms. Jaz, Stone City Band, Lakeside, The Elevation Band, IJO UGO Nigerian Dancers, the Juneteenth Celebration Choir, Cincy Brazil Samba Dance, Prodigal Sunz, Dunimis Sign & Mime, Renee Hill, and Neva Ford.
Virtual Juneteenth will be free to the public, available on community cable channels and social media.
“Canceling the Festival was a hard decision to make, but we know that even if Ohio has relaxed the public restrictions between now and June 20, folks would still not feel comfortable or safe gathering in large groups. We are, however, very excited about preparations and prospects for making Virtual Juneteenth a great way to maintain the Juneteenth tradition," Organizer Lydia Morgan said in a news release.
More specifics will be available by early June, organizers said.
