Retail stores reopen in Kentucky

CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. (FOX19) - Retailers can reopen in Kentucky starting Wednesday.
Crestview Hills Town Center is a popular spot to do some shopping and also sit down for a bite to eat.
Customers will be able to do both again soon with many retailers reopening now and restaurants starting indoor and outdoor dining Friday.
If you plan on doing a little shopping, you can expect for things to be different.
Stores can only reopen at 33% capacity, encouraging customers to practice social distancing.
Employees will also be required to wear masks in common areas and while interacting with customers.
Several stores that will be reopening in Crestview include:
- DSW
- Dillard’s
- Kirklands
- Pandora
- Rally House
- Talbots
- Altar’d State
Some stores are waiting just a little longer.
Francesca’s will open Thursday.
On Monday, June 1, Learning Express will reopen to shoppers.
If you are not comfortable going inside a store just yet, a lot of places are still offering curbside pick up.
Restaurants are set to reopen Friday.
The spokesperson for Crestview Hills Town Center tells FOX19 they plan on using their outdoor space.
Some restaurants will be expanding their outdoor patio onto the sidewalks.
For more information and store hours, check out the shopping center’s website.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.