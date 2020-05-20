Scattered rain Wednesday, Licking River flooding now to be ‘minor’

FALMOUTH, Ky. (FOX19) - Wednesday is a FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Day as record rainfall the past two days continues to bring flooding risks.
The National Weather Service has dropped a Flash Flood Watch for most of the Tri-State, but the advisory remains up in areas east of Interstate 275.
The Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 9 a.m. Thursday in the following counties: Clermont, Warren, Clinton, Highland, Brown and Adams in Ohio and Bracken, Robertson and Mason in northern Kentucky.
NWS said early Wednesday they do not expect any additional flooding in the Tri-State on land, but some rivers will continue to crest through Thursday morning.
The Licking River at Falmouth in northern Kentucky is now expecting minor flooding.
On Tuesday, “major flooding” was predicted by the National Weather Service, and they downgraded it early Wednesday to “moderate flooding.”
Pendleton County Emergency Management has been urging people living along the river to evacuate.
Rivers have been swelling after record rainfall totaling 3.29 inches fell Monday and Tuesday at CVG, according to the weather service.
Nearly two inches of that, 1.72 inches, was recorded Monday, snapping the previous record of 1.58 inches in 1929, they said.
Another 1.57 inches fell at CVG Tuesday, breaking the old record of 1.14 inches from 2008.
Rain showers will remain in the forecast Wednesday, but they will be scattered as most concerns for flash flooding come to a end, says FOX19 NOW Meteorologist Frank Marzullo.
Look for a windy afternoon with daytime highs near 61 degrees and passing showers.
Scattered rain will return to the forecast Thursday, but by Friday afternoon we are expected to dry out right through the weekend, Marzullo says.
It’s 55 degrees now at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.
The high temperature later is expected to reach the low 60s, which is below normal for this time of year.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.