Scattered rain Wednesday, multiple river flood warnings

FALMOUTH, Ky. (FOX19) - Wednesday is a FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Day as rain continues to fall with multiple river flood warnings up.
The National Weather Service has dropped a Flash Flood Watch for most of the Tri-State, but the advisory remains up in areas east of Interstate 275.
A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 9 a.m. Thursday in the following counties: Clermont, Warren, Clinton, Highland, Brown and Adams in Ohio and Bracken, Robertson and Mason in northern Kentucky.
NWS said early Wednesday they do not expect any additional flooding in the Tri-State from flooding on land, but some rivers will continue to crest through Thursday morning.
Record rainfall totaling 3.29 inches was recorded both Monday and Tuesday at CVG, according to the weather service.
Nearly two inches of that, 1.72 inches, was recorded Monday, snapping the previous record of 1.58 inches from 1929, they said.
Another 1.57 inches fell at CVG Tuesday, breaking the old record of 1.14 inches in 2008.
Rain showers will remain in the forecast Wednesday, but they will be scattered as most concerns for flash flooding come to a end, says FOX19 NOW Meteorologist Frank Marzullo.
Look for a windy afternoon with daytime highs near 61 degrees and passing showers.
Scattered rain will return to the forecast Thursday, but by Friday afternoon we are expected to dry out right through the weekend, Marzullo says.
It’s 55 degrees now at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.
The high temperature later is expected to reach the low 60s, which is below normal for this time of year.
Several river flooding warnings remain up.
Some are in minor flood stage including the Little Miami River at Kings Mill and the Great Miami River at the Mill Creek and Miamitown, according to the NWS.
The Licking River at Falmouth in northern Kentucky is expecting moderate flooding in the area Wednesday, the weather service warns.
Pendleton County Emergency Management has been urging people living along the river to evacuate.
Flood stage at the Licking River is 33 feet. The NWS predicts the Licking River will reach nearly 37 feet before dropping below flood stage by Friday.
“A portion of Hwy 27 going into Falmouth from the north is expected to be under water by mid-morning tomorrow, Wednesday, May 20 and is not expected to recede until Thursday evening,” Pendleton County Emergency Management officials told FOX19 NOW on Tuesday.
The Pendleton County High School is set up as a Red Cross shelter. The Red Cross is also helping folks there by offering them a hotel to stay in.
If you need any help, call (859) 654-6540.
