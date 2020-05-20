Scattered rain Wednesday, multiple river flood warnings

In Falmouth talking about historic #Flooding. This road (Shelby St) usually connects on the other side of this field. The river has risen, get this, 25 FEET in 24 hours!! It's at 30.9' as of 3:15pm and rising FAST! It will rise to FS (33') soon and will crest at 43.9' Thursday AM pic.twitter.com/7rzgBOpPJ9