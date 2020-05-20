WATCH LIVE: Gov. Holcomb gives update on state’s COVID-19 response

INDIANAPOLIS (FOX19) - Gov. Eric Holcomb will give an update at 2:30 p.m. EST to discuss the latest information about the coronavirus in Indiana.
The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) announced that as of Wednesday 581 more cases of COVID-19 have been verified, bringing the total number of cases in Indiana to 29,274.
1,716 total deaths have been attributed to COVID-19, which is an increase of 38 over Tuesday’s deaths. An additional 148 probable deaths were reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients with no positive test on record.
195,738 tests have been reported to ISDH, which is an increase of 6,408 from Tuesday.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.