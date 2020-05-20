UC students, employees return to campus dates outlined by school president

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A four-phase plan outlining the University of Cincinnati’s return to campus will be a process spanning several months through the start of the fall semester on August 24.
Under UC President Neville G. Pinto’s current return to campus plan, the goal is to begin “a gradual” comeback starting June 1.
Phase One:
On June 1, Pinto says UC researchers will start “a gradual, stepwise return to campus.”
The initial phase will only begin if these safety protocols are met:
- Before returning to campus for the first time, all employees must successfully complete a brief online information session administered by University Health Services to ensure awareness of CDC and ODH guidelines.
- Before returning to campus for the first time, all supervisors and lab leaders must complete a health safety assessment of their workplace setting.
- Before coming to campus each day, all employees must complete a self-administered wellness check based on CDC and ODH guidelines.
- All employees must wear facial coverings on campus, except while eating or alone in a private space.
- All employees must adhere to social-distancing requirements detailed here.
- All areas must clean and sanitize their workplace settings throughout the day.
- All employees must continue to abide by restrictions on travel detailed here.
- All employees who meet the CDC’s definition of individuals at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19 may continue to work remotely.
Phase Two:
The university president says the second phase will begin on July 2.
Under this phase, Pinto says some employees will return to campus.
The employees chosen to return on July 2 will be determined by supervisors and based on university needs as well as the health safety assessment.
Phase Three:
On August 3, based on learning from the first two phases, stage three is set to begin.
According to UC President Pinto, more employees will make their returns to campus in this phase.
With more people on campus now, employees will work alternating schedules, which will be determined by supervisors.
Phase Four:
The start of the fall semester on August 24 will coincide with phase four.
President Pinto says it is still uncertain “how the fall semester will be structured for our students in terms of their on-campus experience."
Pinto says the university hopes to have enough available information by late June to decide on students being on campus for the fall semester.
UC President says this current return to campus plan is open to change at any point.
You can send your thoughts, questions or concerns about this current plane to publichealth@uc.edu.
