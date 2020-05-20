One in critical condition after fiery wrong-way crash that shut down I-71

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Highway cam video has been released showing a serious car crash on Interstate-71 Tuesday evening.
The crash occurred at 852 p.m. on I-71 South at the Reading Road exit, according to CPD’s traffic unit.
Video released to FOX19 NOW shows a car drive the wrong way up an off-ramp, slam into oncoming traffic, flip over and burst into flames.
According to a traffic unit release Wednesday, Sabrina McKinney, 26, drove her Dodge Nitro the wrong way up the South I-71 Reading Road exit ramp.
She continued driving into the high-speed lane, police say, and collided with Tyson Guy, 23, who was driving a Chevrolet Malibu.
McKinney’s car flipped onto its side and caught fire, according to the traffic unit. Fire personnel were able to put out the fire and extricate both drivers from their cars.
The drivers were transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
McKinney sustained serious injuries and is currently in stable condition.
Guy sustained serious injuries and is currently in critical condition.
Police do not know if either driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Excessive speed and impairment are yet to be determined as factors.
The traffic unit is continuing to investigate. Witnesses are asked to contact them 513.352.2514.
