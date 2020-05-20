YMCA’s Camp Ernst cancelling summer camp

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Popular YMCA Camp Ernst has canceled summer camp for 2020 as a direct result of social distancing and health concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic.
According to the YMCA, this is only the second time in the overnight camp’s 90 plus year history it has canceled summer camp; the other was a result of the polio epidemic.
“The health and safety of those we serve are our top priorities,” YMCA of Greater Cincinnati President and CEO Jorge Perez said in a news release. “Because children and staff are in close quarters at overnight camp, the best way to keep our campers and staff safe and healthy is, unfortunately, to close Camp Ernst this summer.”
The YMCA said normally over 4,000 kids take part in Camp Ernst.
“Camp provides kids with a place to achieve their goals, be themselves and make lifelong friends. We are heartbroken that the laughter of children will not echo across Camp Ernst this summer and we are hopeful that we can sustain camp operations and welcome them back for summer 2021,” YMCA Camp Ernst Executive Director Eli Cochran said in a news release.
While the YMCA said this closure is necessary for the health of campers and staff, it will create significant financial hardship.
YMCA Camp Ernst has launched a campaign to help sustain operations ensuring camp will be ready for children to return in summer 2021. Learn more by visiting //MyYCamp.org/donors.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.